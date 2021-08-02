Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

