Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.01.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

