Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $419.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

