Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

