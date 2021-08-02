Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Down 1.1%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.84) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24). Approximately 121,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 469,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

A number of analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

