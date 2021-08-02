TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

TMVWY opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

