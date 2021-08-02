Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 156,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 75,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

