Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 22,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 16,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC)

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

