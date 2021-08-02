Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THNPF. Barclays upped their price objective on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.