Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.84 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

