Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.14

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

