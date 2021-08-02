Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 3.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,304. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

