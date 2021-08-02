Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

TDOC stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

