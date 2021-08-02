Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

TLPFY stock opened at $211.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $144.68 and a 52 week high of $216.11.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

