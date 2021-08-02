Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) versus Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Head to Head Analysis

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.84 -$2.50 billion ($1.21) -7.21 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telia Company AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.41% -5.60% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 1 0 1.50 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.95, suggesting that its share price is 795% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company also offers wifi, security, SMS, and cloud PBX services. It serves hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, manufacture, and construction sectors, as well as general companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

