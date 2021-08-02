Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66. 72,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,402,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.