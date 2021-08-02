Telos (TLOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,800.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and $97,800.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

