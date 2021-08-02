TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

TELUS has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 386,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

