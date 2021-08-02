TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on T. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.28.

Shares of T traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.71. 2,971,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,261. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

