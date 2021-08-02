Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Get Temenos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.