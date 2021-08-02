Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

TPX stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

