Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.27 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.