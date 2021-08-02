Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,223 shares.The stock last traded at $44.51 and had previously closed at $42.80.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

