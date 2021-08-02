Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 112,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,214 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
