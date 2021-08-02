Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 112,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,214 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

