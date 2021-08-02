Tendies Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $766,667.77 and approximately $67,622.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,727 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

