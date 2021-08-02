Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.31

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 7844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
