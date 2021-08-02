Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.31

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 7844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

