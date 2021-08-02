Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Tenneco worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

