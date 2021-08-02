TenX Trading 32.7% Higher This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $638,291.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

