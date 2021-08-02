Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 496.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

