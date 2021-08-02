Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.39

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 1482913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

