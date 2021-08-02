Ternoa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00102979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.69 or 0.99997887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.94 or 0.00842831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

