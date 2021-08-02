Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.57 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $46.85 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

