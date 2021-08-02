Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Terrace Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Terrace Energy
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.