Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Terrace Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

