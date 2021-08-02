TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $37.78 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $2,058.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00103392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00138601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,237.06 or 0.99832150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00848761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,738,286,078 coins and its circulating supply is 43,737,556,969 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

