Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,586 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

