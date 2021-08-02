Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.77.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.17 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 385,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.