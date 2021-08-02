Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.77.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

