Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

