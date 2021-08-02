Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
