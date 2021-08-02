Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of TXRH opened at $92.17 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

