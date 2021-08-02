Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Textron alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.