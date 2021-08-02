TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.52

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $113.72, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

