The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NTB opened at $33.14 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

