The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

