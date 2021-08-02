The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

BA stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.70. 36,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

