The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $226.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

