The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,094.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:SAM opened at $710.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $973.52. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $687.10 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

