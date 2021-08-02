The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,375 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of The Brink’s worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,275,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.26.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.