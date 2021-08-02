The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of The Buckle worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BKE stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

