The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.55. The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

PLCE stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $86.81. 390,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,182. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

