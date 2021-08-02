The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of The Container Store Group worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

